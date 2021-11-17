UrduPoint.com

China Refrains From Comments On Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:51 PM

China Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Foreign Ministry

China has no comments on reports that the US proposed to hold a bilateral strategic stability dialogue following the bilateral virtual summit of leaders on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) China has no comments on reports that the US proposed to hold a bilateral strategic stability dialogue following the bilateral virtual summit of leaders on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US and Chinese leaders had discussed the necessity for nuclear strategic stability and arms control talks.

"The Chinese side has already published a press release following the meeting of the heads of the two states, I have no additional information that I could provide you," Zhao Lijian said at a press conference in Beijing.

US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on Tuesday. During the meeting, leaders discussed further development of the US-China bilateral relations, expressed their stance on the Taiwan issue and a "new Cold War", exchanged views on international issues including Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties agreed that the meeting was "candid, constructive, substantive and productive," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran China Nuclear Beijing North Korea Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

What prior actions IMF demands before deal?

What prior actions IMF demands before deal?

2 minutes ago
 Opposition ready to give suggestions on legislatio ..

Opposition ready to give suggestions on legislation: Asad Mehmood

1 minute ago
 CTD playing important role in maintaining law, ord ..

CTD playing important role in maintaining law, order

1 minute ago
 Genocide of innocent civilians in IIOJK biggest ch ..

Genocide of innocent civilians in IIOJK biggest challenge for world conscience: ..

3 minutes ago
 Azam Swati expresses grief over death of Sheikh Ra ..

Azam Swati expresses grief over death of Sheikh Rashid's brother

3 minutes ago
 WHO Urges Global Adoption of Initiatives to Elimin ..

WHO Urges Global Adoption of Initiatives to Eliminate Cervical Cancer on Day of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.