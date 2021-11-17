China Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Foreign Ministry

China has no comments on reports that the US proposed to hold a bilateral strategic stability dialogue following the bilateral virtual summit of leaders on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US and Chinese leaders had discussed the necessity for nuclear strategic stability and arms control talks.

"The Chinese side has already published a press release following the meeting of the heads of the two states, I have no additional information that I could provide you," Zhao Lijian said at a press conference in Beijing.

US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on Tuesday. During the meeting, leaders discussed further development of the US-China bilateral relations, expressed their stance on the Taiwan issue and a "new Cold War", exchanged views on international issues including Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties agreed that the meeting was "candid, constructive, substantive and productive," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.