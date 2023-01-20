China Refrains From Disclosing Identity of New Ambassador to US, Start Date of Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that the new Chinese ambassador to the United States, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, will take office after going through the necessary procedures.

"China attaches great importance to relations with the US. China's new ambassador to the US will take office after completing all necessary procedures," Wang told a briefing.

More information about the new Chinese ambassador's appointment and identity will be published on the foreign ministry's website soon, Wang said.

On December 30, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang was appointed Chinese foreign minister to replace Wang Yi, who had served since 2013.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng is likely to be nominated as the new ambassador to the US.