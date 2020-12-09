UrduPoint.com
China Refuses Stamp-Launch With India To Mark 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties Amid Tensions

China Refuses Stamp-Launch With India to Mark 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties Amid Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) China's State Post Bureau has canceled a plan to issue commemorative stamps jointly with India to mark the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two states.

China's State Post Bureau is a government agency under the transport ministry managing China Post, a national postal service.

"The State Post Bureau has decided to cancel the plan for the joint issuance of stamps by China and India in the 2020 special stamp issuance plan," the agency said in a statement published late on Tuesday.

The decision to launch commemorative stamps was made during an informal summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai in October 2019.

A month later, the national postal office announced stamp-issue plans for 2020 entitled "The 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and India." Initially, the launch was scheduled for April 1 but then postponed.

However, New Delhi-Beijing relations have been tense since June, following violent clashes between Indian armed troops and Chinese military forces in Galwan Valley, a border region where India's Ladakh meets China's Aksai Chin. The hostilities resulted in casualties for both sides, and continued through summer, with the latest standoff reported in early fall.

