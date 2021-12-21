China Refuses to Recognize US Special Coordinator for Tibet - Foreign Ministry

China has no intention of recognizing a newly appointed US special coordinator for Tibetan issues, calling on Washington to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) China has no intention of recognizing a newly appointed US special coordinator for Tibetan issues, calling on Washington to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of Under Secretary Uzra Zeya as US special coordinator for Tibetan issues. According to Blinken, Zeya will foster constructive dialogue between the Chinese government and the Dalai Lama, his representatives or "democratically elected Tibetan leaders," and will encourage respect for Tibetans' human rights and freedoms, including freedom of religion.

"Tibetan affairs are explicitly the matters of China's domestic policy, which does not tolerate any external meddling. The appointment of the special coordinator for Tibetan issues in the US is an interference in China's internal affairs, and the Chinese side strongly objects and will never recognize (the US special coordinator)," Zhao said in a briefing.

According to the spokesman, Beijing urges the US to refrain from endorsing proponents of Tibetan independence and calls on it to stop exploiting the Tibetan issue to interfere in China's domestic affairs.

"China will continue to undertake all necessary measures to uphold its sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhao added.

Tibet, an autonomous region annexed by China in 1950, remains a point of contention in China-US relations. The latter stands for the Tibetan government-in-exile and calls for the preservation of Tibet's distinctive religious, linguistic, and cultural identity. Meanwhile, Beijing wants the US and the international community to leave Tibetan issues at China's discretion, attempting to shore up Tibet's dependence on the Chinese central government.