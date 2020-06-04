UrduPoint.com
China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case In 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) China has registered one new case of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The only new case is imported and was recorded in the province of Guangdong. The authorities also reported about four new asymptomatic cases.

"The National Health Commission received information about 83,022 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 69 currently ill people. 4,634 people have died, 78,319 have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,093 people, with four patients having died and 1,039 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 443, with seven of them having died and 428 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 384,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

