China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 27 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

There have also been 15 new asymptomatic cases, the committee said.

Overall, 1,691 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 80 people are still sick, 1,611 people have recovered.