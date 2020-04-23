UrduPoint.com
China Registers 10 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) China has registered six new imported cases of COVID-19 and four cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,798 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 959 currently ill people. 63 people are in critical condition, 4,632 have died, 77,207 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,033 people, with four patients having died and 678 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 26 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 426, with six of them having died and 236 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

