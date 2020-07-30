China Registers 105 Coronavirus Cases, 21 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 105 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 21 asymptomatic carriers, 13 patients were discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said.

Out of 105 new cases, 102 were local and three were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,165 cases of coronavirus infection were registered, with 4,634 deaths, 78,957 recoveries, and 574 patients with COVID-19 still remaining in hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 656,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.5 million.