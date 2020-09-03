UrduPoint.com
China Registers 11 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Asymptomatic Carriers In Past Day - Committee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:40 AM

China Registers 11 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 11 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12 asymptomatic carriers, 17 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All 11 new cases were imported, the committee said.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 85,077 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 80,251 people have recovered, 192 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

