UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 12 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Day - Health Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

China Registers 12 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Day - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) China reported 12 new coronavirus cases and six asymptomatic carriers in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday, adding that nine patients had recovered in the given period.

Out of the 12 new cases, eight are local, all of them registered in Beijing, where a spike in new infections started earlier this month.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,512, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered patients in China stands at 78,450.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Beijing earlier this month. On June 13, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, after several dozen people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

Restrictive measures have been re-imposed in the Chinese capital.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China could be linked to a "wet market" in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, where meat, live animals and seafood were sold.

According to local reports, the coronavirus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at the Xinfadi market this month.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing Salmon June December Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

8 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

9 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

10 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.