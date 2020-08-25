UrduPoint.com
China Registers 14 Coronavirus Cases, 16 Asymptomatic Carriers In Past Day - Committee

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

China Registers 14 Coronavirus Cases, 16 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 14 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16 asymptomatic carriers, 36 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All 14 new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,981 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,961 people have recovered, 386 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

More Stories From World

