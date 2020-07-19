China Registers 16 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) China registered 16 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 17 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 16 new cases, 13 are local, while the rest are imported. According to the commission, China registered 42 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,660, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,775. The total number of imported cases is 2,007.

About a month ago, when a new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Beijing, China had 83,378 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the death toll has not changed since then (4,634).

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. As of early Sunday morning, there are 600,629 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed globally, while the total number of cases stands at over 14.2 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States, Brazil and India are the top three countries in terms of the number of confirmed cases. The United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom have the highest death tolls from COVID-19.