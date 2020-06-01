UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 16 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:00 AM

China Registers 16 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) China confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases and three recoveries over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday, adding that the death toll did not change.

All the new cases are imported ones. Eleven cases were registered in the Sichuan province, three in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and two more in the province of Guangdong. The authorities also reported about 16 new asymptomatic cases.

Overall, China now has a total of 83,017 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,756 of them imported. In total, 78,307 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

Separately, Hong Kong has so far confirmed 1,084 COVID-19 cases, 1,037 recoveries and four deaths. Forty-five people have been infected with COVID-19 in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. Taiwan registered 442 cases, 423 recoveries and seven fatalities.

Meanwhile, local health authorities in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic is believed to have originated, did not report new asymptomatic cases for the first time since China began publishing statistics on the number of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Hong Kong Mongolia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

5 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

6 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

6 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.