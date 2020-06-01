China Registers 16 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) China confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases and three recoveries over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday, adding that the death toll did not change.

All the new cases are imported ones. Eleven cases were registered in the Sichuan province, three in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and two more in the province of Guangdong. The authorities also reported about 16 new asymptomatic cases.

Overall, China now has a total of 83,017 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,756 of them imported. In total, 78,307 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

Separately, Hong Kong has so far confirmed 1,084 COVID-19 cases, 1,037 recoveries and four deaths. Forty-five people have been infected with COVID-19 in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. Taiwan registered 442 cases, 423 recoveries and seven fatalities.

Meanwhile, local health authorities in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic is believed to have originated, did not report new asymptomatic cases for the first time since China began publishing statistics on the number of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.