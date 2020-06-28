China Registers 17 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Day - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) China detected 17 new coronavirus cases and seven asymptomatic carriers in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, adding that seven patients had recovered in the given period.

Out of the 17 new cases, 14 are local, most of them registered in Beijing, where a hike in new infections started earlier this month.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,500, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,451.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Beijing earlier this month. On June 13, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, after several dozen people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

Restrictive measures have been re-imposed in the Chinese capital.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China could be linked to a "wet market" in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, where meat, live animals and seafood were sold.

According to local reports, the coronavirus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at the Xinfadi market this month.