UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 18 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:10 AM

China Registers 18 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) China registered 18 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, none of the remaining COVID-19 patients in the country recovered over that period, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the 18 new cases, 11 are local, nine of them registered in Beijing, where a hike in new infections started earlier this month. According to the commission, China registered seven asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, China registered 26 new coronavirus cases, all but one of them local (22 registered in Beijing).

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,396, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,413.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Beijing earlier this month. On June 13, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, after several dozen people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus. Restrictive measures have been re-imposed in the Chinese capital.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China could be linked to a "wet market" in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, where meat, live animals and seafood were sold.

According to local reports, the coronavirus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at the Xinfadi market this month.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing Salmon June December Sunday Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

9 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

10 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

11 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.