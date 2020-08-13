China Registers 19 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 19 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 20 asymptomatic carriers, 56 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 19 new cases, eight were local and the remaining 11 were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,756 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,398 people have recovered, 724 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,227 cases have been imported, 2,065 people have recovered.