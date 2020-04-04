China Registers 19 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 4 People Died - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) China has registered 18 new imported cases of COVID-19 and one case of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with four people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The total number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 888.

"The National Health Commission received information about 81,639 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 1,562 currently ill people. 331 people are in critical condition, 3,326 have died, 76,751 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

One new case of the coronavirus has been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 845 people, with four patients having died and 173 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-three people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 348, with five of them having died and 50 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 59,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.