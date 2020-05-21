UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:40 AM

China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) China has registered two new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

One of the new cases resulted from internal transmission in the city of Shanghai, while the other one is imported and has been recorded in the province of Guangdong. The authorities also reported about 31 new asymptomatic cases.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,967 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 84 currently ill people. 4,634 people have died, 78,249 have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,055 people, with four patients having died and 1,026 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 440, with seven of them having died and 402 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 328,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Died Shanghai Hong Kong March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

4 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

5 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

6 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.