China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) China has registered two new COVID-19 cases, with no people having died of the disease over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, one is imported. It was recorded in the city of Shanghai. The other is a case of local transmission in the northern province of Shanxi.

"The National Health Commission has received information from 31 provinces ... about 82,877 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, including 531 who are still ill (10 people are in serious condition), 77,713 people who have been discharged from hospitals, and 4,633 who have died," the commission reported.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has detected 12 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers. A total of 968 of such people remain under medical supervision. The commission started reporting figures on asymptomatic cases on April 1.

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths have been reported in Hubei, the province where the virus was first detected in China. Its hospitals are free of coronavirus patients.

Separately, Hong Kong accounts for 1,039 cumulative cases and four fatalities, and Macao for 45 cases. Taiwan has confirmed a total of 432 cases, including six deaths.

