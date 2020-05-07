UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Imported Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Imported Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 46 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

There have also been six new asymptomatic cases, the committee said.

Overall, 1,680 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 246 people are still sick, five are in serious condition, 1,434 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

Related Topics

China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

7 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

8 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.