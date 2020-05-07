China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Imported Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 46 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

There have also been six new asymptomatic cases, the committee said.

Overall, 1,680 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 246 people are still sick, five are in serious condition, 1,434 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.