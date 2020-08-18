UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 22 Coronavirus Cases, 17 Asymptomatic Carriers In Past Day - Committee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

China Registers 22 Coronavirus Cases, 17 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 22 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 17 asymptomatic carriers, 39 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All 22 new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,871 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,642 people have recovered, 595 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,322 cases have been imported, 2,109 people have recovered.

Related Topics

China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

9 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

10 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.