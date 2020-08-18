China Registers 22 Coronavirus Cases, 17 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 22 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 17 asymptomatic carriers, 39 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All 22 new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,871 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,642 people have recovered, 595 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,322 cases have been imported, 2,109 people have recovered.