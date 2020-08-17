UrduPoint.com
China Registers 22 New COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours - Health Commission

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) China has diagnosed 22 new COVID-19 cases and 37 asymptomatic carriers within the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

On Sunday, the number of new cases was 19, while the number of new asymptomatic carriers was 16.

According to the commission, all of the new cases are imported ones.

China has confirmed a total of 84,849 cases, with a death toll of 4,634.

More Stories From World

