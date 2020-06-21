UrduPoint.com
China Registers 26 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) China registered 26 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, three COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 26 new cases, all but one are local, 22 of them registered in Beijing, where a hike in new infections started earlier this month. According to the commission, China registered six asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,378, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,413.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Beijing earlier this month.

On June 13, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, after several dozen people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus. Restrictive measures have been re-imposed in the Chinese capital.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China could be linked to a "wet market" in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, where meat, live animals and seafood were sold.

According to local reports, the coronavirus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at the Xinfadi market this month.

