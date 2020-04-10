China Registers 28 New Imported COVID-19 Cases in Province Bordering Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) China's Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, has recorded 28 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus among Chinese nationals who have returned from the neighboring country, the provincial health commission said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the commission reported there were 40 new imported cases of the disease.

According to the local health authorities, the virus was detected in 11 more asymptomatic patients who also arrived from Russia.

So far, the province has registered 154 imported COVID-19 cases with another 155 asymptomatic cases.

In China's official COVID-19 statistics, asymptomatic cases are listed separately and are not included in the total number of confirmed cases.