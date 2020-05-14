China Registers 3 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past Day- Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) China reported three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, down from seven cases the day before, with six recoveries and no deaths.

The country's state health committee said all three new cases were local.

China also recorded 12 new asymptomatic cases over the past day, compared to eight the day before.

Overall, the state health committee said, the country's case tally stands at 82,929, with 4,633 deaths and 78,195 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.