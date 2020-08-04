UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

China Registers 36 New COVID-19 Cases, Another 21 Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) China registered 36 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, over a dozen COVID-19 patients recovered in that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Out of the 36 new cases, 30 are local, while the rest are imported. According to the commission, most of the local cases have been registered in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwestern China, where new sparks in infection were recently reported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,464, the death toll remains at 4,634.

The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,030 (an increase of 17 over the past 24 hours).

The total number of imported coronavirus cases in China is 2,098.

In the past 24 hours, 21 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, 12 of them imported. More than 264 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are being monitored.

On Monday, China registered 43 new coronavirus cases, 36 of them local with the majority of them registered in Xinjiang. Also on Monday, 11 new asymptomatic cases were registered in China, three of them imported.

