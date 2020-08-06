UrduPoint.com
China Registers 37 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past Day - Committee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 37 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 20 asymptomatic carriers, 10 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 37 new cases, 30 were local and the remaining seven were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,528 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,057 people have recovered, 837 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died. A total of 2,110 cases have been imported, 2,008 people have recovered.

