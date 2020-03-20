UrduPoint.com
China Registers 39 New Imported COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, 3 People Died - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

China Registers 39 New Imported COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 3 People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) China has registered 39 imported cases of COVID-19 and no cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with three people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The imported cases have been recorded in Beijing (6), the province of Guangdong (14), Shanghai (8), Fujian (3), Heilongjiang (1), Liaoning (1), Zhejiang (1), Shandong (1), Sichuan (1), Gansu (1), city of Tianjin (1) and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (1). The whole number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 228.

"The National Health Commission received information about 80,967 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 6,569 currently ill people. 2,136 people are in critical condition, 3,248 have died, 71,150 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 208 people, with four patients having died and 98 more having been discharged from hospitals. Seventeen people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 108, with one of them having died and 26 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

