China Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) China has registered four new imported cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

All the new cases have been recorded in the city of Shanghai.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,862 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 619 currently ill people. 41 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 77,610 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,037 people, with four patients having died and 830 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 34 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 429, with six of them having died and 311 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.