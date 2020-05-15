China Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) China has registered four new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

All four new coronavirus cases were detected in the province of Jilin. The authorities also recorded 11 new asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,933 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 91 currently ill people. 11 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 78,209 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,051 people, with four patients having died and 1,009 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 43 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 440, with seven of them having died and 383 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.