UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:50 AM

China Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) China has registered four new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

All four new coronavirus cases were detected in the province of Jilin. The authorities also recorded 11 new asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,933 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 91 currently ill people. 11 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 78,209 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,051 people, with four patients having died and 1,009 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 43 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 440, with seven of them having died and 383 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Died Jilin Hong Kong March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

6 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

7 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.