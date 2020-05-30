China Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) China has registered four new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

All the new cases are imported ones. One of them has been recorded in Shanghai, another one in the province of Guangdong, and two more in the province of Shandong. The authorities also reported about four new asymptomatic cases.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,999 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 63 currently ill people. 4,634 people have died, 78,302 have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,079 people, with four patients having died and 1,035 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 442, with seven of them having died and 420 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 364,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.