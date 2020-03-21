China Registers 41 New Imported COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 7 People Died - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) China has registered 41 imported cases of COVID-19 and no cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with seven people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The imported cases have been recorded in Beijing (14), the province of Guangdong (7), Shanghai (9), Fujian (4), Shaanxi (2), Zhejiang (2), Shandong (2) and Sichuan (1). The whole number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 269.

"The National Health Commission received information about 81,008 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 6,013 currently ill people. 1,963 people are in critical condition, 3,255 have died, 71,740 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 256 people, with four patients having died and 98 more having been discharged from hospitals. Seventeen people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 135, with two of them having died and 28 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.