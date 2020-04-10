China Registers 42 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 1 Person Died - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) China has registered 38 new imported cases of COVID-19 and four cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with one person having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The total number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 1,141.

"The National Health Commission received information about 81,907 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 1,116 currently ill people. 144 people are in critical condition, 3,336 have died, 77,455 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 973 people, with four patients having died and 293 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 380, with five of them having died and 80 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 95,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.