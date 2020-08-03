China Registers 43 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) China registered 43 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 10 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, which is four less than the day before, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the 43 new cases, 36 are local, while the rest are imported. According to the commission, most of the local cases have been registered in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwestern China, where new sparks in infection were recently reported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,428, the death toll is 4,634.

The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,013. The total number of imported cases is 2,085. More than 780 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

In the past 24 hours, 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, three of them imported. More than 250 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are being monitored.

On Sunday, China registered 49 new coronavirus cases, 33 of them local with the majority of them registered in Xinjiang. Also on Sunday, 20 new asymptomatic cases were registered in China, nine of them imported.