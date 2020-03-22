UrduPoint.com
China Registers 46 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Majority Imported - Health Commission

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:50 AM

China Registers 46 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Majority Imported - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) China has registered only 46 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, most of them imported, over 500 people have recovered in the past day, the country's National Health Commission informs.

According to the commission, six COVID-19 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours in China. The total coronavirus death toll in China stands at 3,261.

Of the 46 new cases, 45 are "imported" cases, according to the Chinese authorities. China currently has over 81,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No new cases were registered in the past 24 hours in Hubei Province, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus infection, which was declared a pandemic this month by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, over 300,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, the United States now has the third largest number of confirmed cases (over 25,400); Italy is second with more than 53,500 cases.

