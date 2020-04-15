China Registers 46 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day, One Person Dies - Health Committee

China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 78 patients have recovered, one fatal case was registered, the state health committee said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 78 patients have recovered, one fatal case was registered, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of 46 new cases, 36 were imported, the remaining 10 were local.

Overall, 1,500 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been identified in China, 904 people are still sick, 45 are in serious condition, 596 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,295 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,137 people currently sick (113 people are in serious condition), 77,816 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,342 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.