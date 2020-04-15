UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 46 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day, One Person Dies - Health Committee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:51 PM

China Registers 46 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day, One Person Dies - Health Committee

China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 78 patients have recovered, one fatal case was registered, the state health committee said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 78 patients have recovered, one fatal case was registered, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of 46 new cases, 36 were imported, the remaining 10 were local.

Overall, 1,500 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been identified in China, 904 people are still sick, 45 are in serious condition, 596 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,295 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,137 people currently sick (113 people are in serious condition), 77,816 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,342 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World China Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

10 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.