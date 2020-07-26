UrduPoint.com
China Registers 46 New COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) China has diagnosed 46 new COVID-19 cases and 68 asymptomatic carriers within the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the number of new cases was 34, while the number of new asymptomatic carriers was 74.

According to the commission, 22 cases have been detected in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, 13 in the Liaoning province, while 11 are imported ones.

China has confirmed a total of 83,830 cases, with a death toll of 4,634.

