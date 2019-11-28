(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) A resident of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China has become the fourth patient in a month to be diagnosed with the bubonic plague, the district health committee said on Thursday.

A herder from Durbed County in Mongolia's Ulanqab region was reported to have been infected with the disease. The patient was quarantined in a local hospital on Wednesday, where he is now undergoing the necessary treatment.

His current condition has been assessed as stable.

Four people who had come into contact with the plague patient are also under medical supervision. They have not yet shown any signs of infection.

In mid-November, authorities confirmed the cases of two Inner Mongolian residents infected with the plague in Beijing. A few days later, another case of the infection was detected in the Xilin Gol tribe of the same autonomous region.

No fatal cases have been recorded as of now.