UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 4th Case Of Plague Over Month In Country's North - Health Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:36 PM

China Registers 4th Case of Plague Over Month in Country's North - Health Committee

A resident of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China has become the fourth patient in a month to be diagnosed with the bubonic plague, the district health committee said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) A resident of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China has become the fourth patient in a month to be diagnosed with the bubonic plague, the district health committee said on Thursday.

A herder from Durbed County in Mongolia's Ulanqab region was reported to have been infected with the disease. The patient was quarantined in a local hospital on Wednesday, where he is now undergoing the necessary treatment.

His current condition has been assessed as stable.

Four people who had come into contact with the plague patient are also under medical supervision. They have not yet shown any signs of infection.

In mid-November, authorities confirmed the cases of two Inner Mongolian residents infected with the plague in Beijing. A few days later, another case of the infection was detected in the Xilin Gol tribe of the same autonomous region.

No fatal cases have been recorded as of now.

Related Topics

China Beijing Same Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Special court directs Musharraf to record his stat ..

9 minutes ago

China unveils decision on strengthening military d ..

9 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

9 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to set up rehabilitation centres ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Ba ..

9 minutes ago

Avalanche kills three shepherds in Astore

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.