China Registers 57 New COVID-19 Cases, Nine Asymptomatic Cases Over 24-Hour Period

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) China registered 57 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, two COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 57 new cases, 38 are local while 19 are imported. According to the commission, China registered nine asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,132, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,369.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in China earlier this week.

On Saturday, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down one of the city's largest wholesale food markets after 45 people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus. Only four cases have shown symptoms so far. Authorities have started testing other large marketplaces and taking food samples as another asymptomatic case was detected at another market.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China was linked to a market in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.