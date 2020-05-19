China Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Asymptomatic Carriers - Health Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) China has recorded six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from seven a day ago, and another 17 new asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Three cases resulted from the internal transmission (two in the province of Jilin and one in Hubei), while the other three cases were imported (all in Inner Mongolia).

There have also been three new recoveries and no deaths over the given period.

Overall, 1,707 imported coronavirus cases have been registered in the country and only 46 people remain in hospitals, as 1,661 have already recovered.

Since the start of the outbreak last year, China registered 82,960 COVID-19 patients, 78,241 of whom have recovered, 4,634 have died and 85 remain in hospitals.

The ongoing pandemic began in China in late December, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in Hubei. Thanks to the strict quarantine regime, China managed to limit the spread by March and has started to ease its lockdown restrictions across the country. The lockdown in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, was lifted in early April.

Hong Kong (1,055 cases, 1025 recoveries and four fatalities), Macao (45 cases, 44 recoveries) and Taiwan (440 cases, 398 recoveries and seven deaths) did not confirm new COVID-19 cases over the given period.