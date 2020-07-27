UrduPoint.com
China Registers 61 New COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) China has diagnosed 61 new COVID-19 cases and 44 asymptomatic carriers within the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

On Sunday, the number of new cases was 46, while the number of new asymptomatic carriers was 68.

According to the commission, 41 cases have been detected in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, 14 in the Liaoning province, two in the Jilin province, while 4 are imported ones.

China has confirmed a total of 83,891 cases, with a death toll of 4,634.

