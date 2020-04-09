China Registers 63 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 2 People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) China has registered 61 new imported cases of COVID-19 and two cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with two people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The total number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 1,103.

"The National Health Commission received information about 81,865 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 1,160 currently ill people. 176 people are in critical condition, 3,335 have died, 77,370 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 960 people, with four patients having died and 264 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 379, with five of them having died and 67 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.