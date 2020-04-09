UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 63 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, 2 People Died - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:40 AM

China Registers 63 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 2 People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) China has registered 61 new imported cases of COVID-19 and two cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with two people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The total number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 1,103.

"The National Health Commission received information about 81,865 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 1,160 currently ill people. 176 people are in critical condition, 3,335 have died, 77,370 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 960 people, with four patients having died and 264 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 379, with five of them having died and 67 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan Hong Kong March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

7 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

7 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

7 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.