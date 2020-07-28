UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

China Registers 68 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Asymptomatic Carriers - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) China confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 61 a day ago, and another 34 asymptomatic carriers, while the number of recoveries rose by 16, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

According to the commission, 57 cases have been detected in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, six in the Liaoning province, one in Beijing, while 4 are imported ones.

Overall, mainland China has so far reported 83,959 COVID-19 cases, 78,934 recoveries and 4,634 related deaths. In total, 391 carriers are currently being treated in hospitals.

Separately, Hong Kong reports 2,778 coronavirus cases, 1,486 recoveries and 22 related fatalities, while all 46 coronavirus-positive patients in Macao have already recovered. Taiwan has so far registered 462 coronavirus cases, 440 recoveries and seven deaths.

