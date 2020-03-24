UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 78 New Cases Of COVID-19 Over Past 24 Hours - State Health Committee

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

China Registers 78 New Cases of COVID-19 Over Past 24 Hours - State Health Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A total of 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in China over the past day, the Chinese state health committee said in a statement.

"The state health committee received information from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) about 81,171 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 4,735 people currently sick (1,573 are in serious condition), 73,159 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,277 died," the committee said.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province).

Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan March December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passen ..

7 hours ago

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

10 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

10 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.