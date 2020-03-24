China Registers 78 New Cases of COVID-19 Over Past 24 Hours - State Health Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A total of 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in China over the past day, the Chinese state health committee said in a statement.

"The state health committee received information from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) about 81,171 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 4,735 people currently sick (1,573 are in serious condition), 73,159 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,277 died," the committee said.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province).

Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.