China Registers 8 Coronavirus Cases, 19 Asymptomatic Carriers In Past Day - Committee
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, eight cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 19 asymptomatic carriers, 31 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.
All eight new cases were imported.
Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 85,004 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 80,046 people have recovered, 324 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.
A total of 2,455 cases have been imported, 2,243 people have recovered.