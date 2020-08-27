China Registers 8 Coronavirus Cases, 19 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, eight cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 19 asymptomatic carriers, 31 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All eight new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 85,004 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 80,046 people have recovered, 324 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,455 cases have been imported, 2,243 people have recovered.