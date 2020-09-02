UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:10 AM

China Registers 8 Coronavirus Cases, 19 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, eight cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 19 asymptomatic carriers, 26 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All eight new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 85,066 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 80,234 people have recovered, 198 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,517 cases have been imported, 2,341 people have recovered.

The day before, China recorded 10 coronavirus cases and 34 asymptomatic carriers. A total of 31 patients were discharged.

