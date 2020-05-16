China Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) China has registered eight new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Two new cases, which were recorded in the province of Jilin, resulted from the internal transmission, while the other six cases are imported ones (five in Shanghai and one more on the island of Hainan). The authorities also reported about 13 new asymptomatic cases.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,941 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 89 currently ill people. 11 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 78,219 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,052 people, with four patients having died and 1,019 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 43 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 440, with seven of them having died and 387 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.