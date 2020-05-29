China Registers No New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) China has registered no new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The authorities also reported about five new asymptomatic cases.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,995 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 70 currently ill people. 4,634 people have died, 78,291 have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,066 people, with four patients having died and 1,035 more having been discharged from hospitals.

Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, and all of them have already been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 441, with seven of them having died and 420 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 360,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

