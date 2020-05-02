UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers Only One New COVID-19 Case In 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 07:20 AM

China Registers Only One New COVID-19 Case in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) China has registered one new imported case of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,875 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 557 currently ill people. 37 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 77,685 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,039 people, with four patients having died and 859 more having been discharged from hospitals.

Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 37 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 429, with six of them having died and 324 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Died Hong Kong March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

6 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

6 hours ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

7 hours ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.