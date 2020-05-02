China Registers Only One New COVID-19 Case in 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) China has registered one new imported case of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,875 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 557 currently ill people. 37 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 77,685 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,039 people, with four patients having died and 859 more having been discharged from hospitals.

Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 37 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 429, with six of them having died and 324 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.