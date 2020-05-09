UrduPoint.com
China Registers Only One New COVID-19 Case In 24 Hours, No People Died - Authorities

Sat 09th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) China has registered one new case of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The only new coronavirus case was detected in the city of Tianjin. The authorities also recorded 15 new asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,887 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 208 currently ill people. 15 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 78,046 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,044 people, with four patients having died and 960 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 40 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 440, with six of them having died and 355 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

